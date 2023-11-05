Coastline Trust Co Has $339,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

