Coastline Trust Co Has $497,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

