Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

