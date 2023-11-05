Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,290 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

