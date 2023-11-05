Coastline Trust Co Sells 47 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $498.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.81. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

