Coastline Trust Co Sells 7,043 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.