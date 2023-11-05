Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

