Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.32 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

