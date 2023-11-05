Coastline Trust Co Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $335.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

