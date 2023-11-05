Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $100,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 610,612 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after acquiring an additional 758,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $60.47. 1,411,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,281. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

