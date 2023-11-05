Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.33 on Friday. Cohu has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

