Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.48.

COIN opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

