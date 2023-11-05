Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 19,005,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,791,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

