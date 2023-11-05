Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 5.1 %

CBD opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.