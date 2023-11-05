Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

