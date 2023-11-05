Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 1%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Concierge Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.
Concierge Technologies Company Profile
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concierge Technologies
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.