Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 1%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Concierge Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

