Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) rose 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Concordia Financial Group Trading Up 11.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.