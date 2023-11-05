CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,873 shares during the period. CONMED makes up approximately 1.7% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.23% of CONMED worth $301,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 7.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 593,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,791. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.