CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.17.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CONMED by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after buying an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

