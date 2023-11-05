ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,264. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

