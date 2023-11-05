Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.87

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.87 and traded as low as $68.75. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 17,198,328 shares changing hands.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.