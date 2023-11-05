Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,621,000 shares changing hands.

Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

