CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 234 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.54.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

