CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,632 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 99.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.