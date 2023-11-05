CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CORR stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

