Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

