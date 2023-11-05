CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,046,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,787 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.66% of CoStar Group worth $1,695,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,077. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

