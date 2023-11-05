Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $560.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.