Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $560.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.34.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

