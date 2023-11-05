Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $560.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.