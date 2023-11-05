Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 19,681 Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Cartesian Growth Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at $232,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of RENE opened at $10.87 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

