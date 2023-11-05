Cowen AND Company LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.09% of Banyan Acquisition worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,288,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BYN opened at $10.57 on Friday. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

