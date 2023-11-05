Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.23% of Northern Revival Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Northern Revival Acquisition by 412.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRAC opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

