Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.17

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.17 and traded as high as C$11.67. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 3,539,983 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.02.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

