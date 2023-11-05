Critical Review: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) vs. FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $229.24 million 2.13 $45.59 million $0.74 14.15 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.26 $25.11 million $1.50 5.93

Risk & Volatility

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 11.93% 5.42% 0.59% FinWise Bancorp 23.47% 13.77% 4.45%

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides a range of educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. The company operated through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also had administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.