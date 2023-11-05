CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

