CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CSX were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,469,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.