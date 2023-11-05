Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BITO. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

