Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PMO opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

