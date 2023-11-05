Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

