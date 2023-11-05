Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $422.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

