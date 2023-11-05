Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $53,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

