Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $47,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $3,484,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

