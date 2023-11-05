Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $58,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,275,000.

Insulet Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of PODD opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

