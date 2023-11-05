Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ opened at $9.70 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

