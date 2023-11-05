Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $140,000.

NYSE FCT opened at $9.94 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

