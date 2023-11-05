Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.