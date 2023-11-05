Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 115 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 456.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,473. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

