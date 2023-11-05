Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,427 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 221,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.