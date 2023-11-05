Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE MSI opened at $299.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.03 and a 12 month high of $299.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

